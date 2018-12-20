Weather scrubs SpaceX rocket launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - For the third time in three days, SpaceX scrubbed a rocket launch from Cape Canaveral.

Thursday morning's launch attempt was scrubbed because of weather.

SpaceX said its next launch is now scheduled for 8:55 a.m. Saturday. There's an 80 percent chance of conditions meeting launch rules during a 26-minute window. Strong winds present a potential concern, weather officials said.

Technical issues prompted the scrubs of the first two attempts.

The SpaceX mission will launch the spacecraft Satellite Vehicle O1, nicknamed "Vespucci," in honor of the Italian explorer Amerigo Vespucci. The Lockheed Martin-made satellite is the first of the U.S. Air Force’s third-generation GPS satellites.

SpaceX does not plan to land the Falcon 9 booster, because it will require all of its fuel to carry the 8,533-pound satellite to medium Earth orbit.

Standing down today due to weather. Vehicle and payload remain in good health. Working toward the next best launch opportunity; will announce a new launch date once confirmed on the Range. pic.twitter.com/OZaPqaTOFw — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 20, 2018

