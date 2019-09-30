Where to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night this Saturday

Copyright 2015 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

There's no better way to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night than through a telescope with experts in astronomy to share their wealth of lunar knowledge. The University of Central Florida will offer the public that opportunity this Saturday night as the culminating event during a week of moon-inspired celebrations.



International Observe the Moon Night is a one-day-a-year worldwide celebration, according to NASA, during which "everyone on Earth is invited to observe, learn about, and celebrate the moon together."

The first Moon Night happened 10 years ago to celebrate NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter entering orbit around the moon.

The lunar celebration happens in September or October when the moon is around first quarter for best observing conditions, according to NASA. This year it falls on Saturday, Oct. 5.

While Observe the Moon Night is one night UCF's physic department, astronomy society and Robinson Observatory have a week of free events to celebrate the moon. Find a full list here.

On Wednesday, people are invited to make their own moon-phase calendar at the John C. Hitt Library from noon to 2 p.m. On Thursday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. assistant professor Kerri Donaldson will give a talk called "Looking forward to the moon." It should be interesting, Donaldson is currently working on multiple NASA lunar missions.

Finally, on Saturday the public is invited out to look at the moon through telescopes set up along the Knights Plaza from 6 to 9 p.m.

Faculty and students from the observatory, physics department and the Astronomy Society will be on site to answer questions and help with the telescopes.

Physics assistant professor Adrienne Dove said this year's Moon Night won't disappoint.

“Each year our moon night gets better and better,” Dove said. “For the past few years we’ve partnered with UCF Libraries to expand our outreach with cool hands-on activities and lectures. Our Lunar Knights club and Students for the Exploration and Development of Space group participate, too. Our goal through all these activities and the amazing night of moon viewing is to raise awareness about space sciences and to inspire students and the community to pursue and support science.”

NASA also has a full list of events happening around the world Saturday. Click here to find the one closest to you.

