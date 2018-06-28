You need this NASA flight suit and other items we nerds love from the Space Shop

The renovated Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Space Shop opens Friday June 29, 2018 with hundreds of space memorabilia and NASA gear that every space nerd needs in their life including this Women of NASA LEGO set. (Photo: KSCVC)

Visiting the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and taking a tour of Kennedy Space Center is every space lover's dream, taking a souvenir home from that visit to put on your car, wear or frame is almost as cool, because let's face it space is awesome and you want everyone to know it.

The ribbon will be cut Friday for the visitor complex's new and improved Space Shop. The 15,372-square-foot shop is the largest space in the world dedicated to space memorabilia and NASA gear.

Below are some items from the Space Shop for space nerds of all ages.

1. Strut your stuff like a moonwalker

The new Space Shop isn't just a chance to get your favorite NASA meatball T-shirt, but also walk under -- and on -- space history, including the actual gantry Apollo astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Mike Collins walked across to board the command module of Apollo 11 in 1969. Sorry, this one isn't for sale.

The renovated Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Space Shop opens Friday June 29, 2018 with hundreds of items including space memorabilia and NASA gear. Also on display is the actual gantry Apollo astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and…

[PICTURES: More of our favorite items from the KSC Space Shop]

2. Barbie trades the pink convertible for a spaceship

Young girls and boys can get inspired in science, technology, engineering and math fields with their favorite toys like AmericanGirl and Barbie. At the Space Shop, Barbie is an astronaut and a space scientist. After all, the kids of today are the Mars generation.

The renovated Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Space Shop opens Friday June 29, 2018 with hundreds of space memorabilia and NASA gear that every space nerd needs in their life including toys to encourage interest in STEM like these STEM…

3. Eat your exploring heart out

The days are over of one option of freeze-dried ice cream (neopolitan) astronauts can now feast on ice cream sandwiches and freeze-dried strawberries. You, too, can eat like the astronauts do for $4.99.

The renovated Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Space Shop opens Friday June 29, 2018 with hundreds of space memorabilia and NASA gear that every space nerd needs in their life including space food! (Photo: KSCVC)

4. NASA flight suits in all sizes

Maybe you've passed your peak flight-test age or you're too young to apply to be a NASA astronaut, that's OK. Dress like you're ready to leave the stratosphere with a NASA flight suit. They come in child and adult sizes. Bonus points if you rock the orange jumpsuit on a Target run. Kids' flight suits are $69.99 and adult sizes are $99.99.

The renovated Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Space Shop opens Friday June 29, 2018 with hundreds of space memorabilia and NASA gear that every space nerd needs in their life including your very own spacesuit. Yes, they come in adult…

5. Shout that space rocks with out-of-the-world socks

Carry the solar system with you wherever you go with the stylish socks collection at the Space Shop. Just like the universe, the options are endless.

The renovated Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Space Shop opens Friday June 29, 2018 with hundreds of space memorabilia and NASA gear that every space nerd needs in their life including these awesome space-themed socks. (Photo: KSCVC)

6. Yes, you need a NASA t-shirt

No space nerd wardrobe is complete without the classic NASA meatball T-shirt. "I have too many NASA shirts," said no one ever.

The renovated Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Space Shop opens Friday June 29, 2018 with hundreds of space memorabilia and NASA gear that every space nerd needs in their life including classic NASA t-shirts. (Photo: KSCVC)

7. Explore your mind

There is no shortage of great nonfiction books about the history of aerospace, including "Hidden Figures" and "Riding Rockets." Add some more science fiction and nonfiction books to your summer reading list with the selection at the Space Shop. There are options for every age.

The renovated Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Space Shop opens Friday June 29, 2018 with hundreds of space memorabilia and NASA gear items that every space nerd needs in their life including out of this world books about space…

8. But wait, there's more!

See photos of more of our favorite items from the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Space Shop here and check out tits website at thespaceshop.com.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.