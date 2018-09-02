News

Spaceship Earth at Disney closed due to water leak

Ride expected to reopen soon

By Michelle Ganley - Graham Media Group

Photo courtesy: Chris Taylor

ORLANDO, Fla. - A minor water leak was reported at Spaceship Earth on Sunday, Disney officials confirmed.

At last check, the ride was currently closed.

More News Headlines

Workers are hoping to reopen the ride "later today," officials said.

The video above, posted on Twitter, was made available to News 6 courtesy Zach Cunningham.

Stay with News 6 and clickorlando.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.