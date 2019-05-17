Special delivery: Brevard deputy helps woman give birth

COCOA, Fla. - Whoa, baby!

A Brevard County sheriff's deputy delivered a baby this week in the parking lot of a convenience store as a man was taking his wife to the hospital.

Deputy Johnny Narvaez met the family in a Circle K parking lot after Blaine Sullivan made an emergency 911 call saying he was driving near I-95 and Wickham Road in Viera with his wife, Devon, who was in labor and had a high-risk pregnancy.

Navarez and Deputy Robert Hopkins began assisting Devon.

"It became increasingly clear that the baby was not going to wait for paramedics to arrive, so preparations were made for the delivery," Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook post. "Narvaez delivered a healthy, beautiful baby boy to the proud parents who had found themselves in a desperate and scary situation."

Brevard County Fire Rescue arrived after the baby was delivered and took Devon and her son to the hospital.

Navarez met the baby Thursday night at the family's home in Cocoa, and mom, dad and baby are all doing fine.

"This call for assistance is yet another perfect example that in our profession there is no such thing as a routine day or shift.," Ivey wrote.

