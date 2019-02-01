Special delivery: Ocala 911 dispatcher helps parents deliver baby boy

OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala dispatcher was working an overnight shift Wednesday when a 911 call came in. A woman was in labor and wasn't going to make it to the hospital in time.

Amber Melendez-Sanchez, a member of the Ocala police dispatch night team, took the call from the family and calmly walked them through delivering a healthy baby boy.

The contractions were about one minute apart when Melendez-Sanchez spoke to the woman in labor.

"I don't think I'm going to make it to the hospital," she told the dispatcher.

Paramedics were en route but the baby would beat them there.

The woman can be heard yelling in pain and then the father said "I see the head!"

Melendez-Sanchez told the very excited father to take a deep breath and get ready, instructing him how to wrap the baby in dry towels and cut the umbilical cord.

"OK, sir, you're doing a good job. Just keep taking directions from me," she told him.

About six minutes into the 911 call the baby boy came out crying. Both parents were emotional, too.

"The baby will be slippery so don't drop it," she said.

Both mother and baby are doing fine, according to Ocala police.

To listen to the full 911 call, click here. Warning there is some choice language, which could be expected.

