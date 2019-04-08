Speeding driver was drinking before crash that killed bicyclist, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A man drank multiple beers before causing a crash that killed a bicyclist Friday morning, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

Police said surveillance video from a nearby business showed the 69-year-old driver speeding in his Mercedes on Ridgewood Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. behind bicyclist Brian Collins, who was on the paved shoulder of the roadway.

Collins entered the vehicle's path when he tried to navigate to the inside lane of Ridgewood Avenue and that's when he was struck, according to the report. Police said that because the driver was speeding before the crash, he did not have time to safely react.

Collins suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, according to authorities. He was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he died.

Police said the driver smelled of alcohol and had glassy, bloodshot eyes when they questioned him about the incident. He admitted to drinking multiple beers before the crash, according to the report.

No arrest has been made. Officials said any criminal charges will be pending until the traffic homicide investigation is complete.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.