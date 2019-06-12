Speeding driver was high on cocaine at time of fatal crash, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A driver was speeding and high on cocaine when he crashed into a bicyclist in April, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on April 5 on southbound U.S. 1.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed Wynine Huggins in a black four-door Mercedes-Benz sedan speeding at about 69 mph in a 35 mph zone when he struck a bicyclist who was moving from the shoulder into the outside lane of the road, according to the report.

The crash sent the cyclist, identified as Brian Collins, flying about 90 feet before he landed in a grassy area near the sidewalk, police said. He was pronounced dead at Halifax Health Medical Center at 10:49 a.m.

A witness said she saw Huggins get out of his vehicle after the crash and check on Collins, but he never attempted to help the victim, according to the report.

Police said Huggins had glossy and bloodshot eyes when they interviewed him about the crash. He admitted to drinking multiple beers before the crash but denied using any illegal narcotics beyond his prescription medication, the affidavit said.

When police went to search Huggins' vehicle, they said he saw him attempt to throw away a plastic baggie with the remnants of a white substance that later tested positive for cocaine.

Huggins said, "Oh boy, I did it now," when police told him they were going to do a blood test to determine if he was under the influence, records show.

The results of those tests showed Huggins had a blood alcohol content of .04 and he had cocaine in his system, the report said.

He was arrested Tuesday on a vehicular homicide charge.

