Spice Girls to reunite for reunion tour, report says

LONDON - We told them what we want, what we really, really want -- and they delivered. The Spice Girls are getting back together for a U.S. reunion tour, according to a TMZ report.

The famous 90s girl band posted a photo on Instagram that caused speculation of a reunion.

Now, a source is saying a the group is planning a full U.S. reunion tour for late summer.

So get your peace sign, British flag apparel and "Girl Power" signs ready -- because Ginger, Posh, Sporty, Scary and Baby are back.

