Spill on busy road leaves cars damaged by blue paint

ORMOND BY THE SEA, Fla. - Motorists in Ormond by the Sea found out the hard way that bright blue paint spilled on a busy residential intersection wasn't dry.

Kathy Shanahan said she found her car covered in the paint on Thursday afternoon when she turned from John Anderson Drive onto Palm Drive.

"I just wanted to cry because it was just so overwhelming at first to look at it. I probably shouldn't have turned into it but I did, thinking that it was dry," Shanahan said.

Shanahan said she and her husband scrubbed her car and paint is still stuck to the tires and wheel wells.

She reported the paint spill to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and voiced her concerns and a warning to other drivers on Facebook. She hoped the post would help her find out if the spill was intentional.

"Maybe it did fall off the back of the truck and didn't know it. What are you going to do? But, it was upsetting to say the least. And, anybody that was on there and commented about what a stupid thing it was to do, yeah but you know what? If it was your car, you'd be upset too," she said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said only one complaint was filed but a few people on social media claimed to have paint on their cars, too. News 6 also contacted county officials who said the Volusia County Road and Bridge Division is aware of the situation and is responding.

Meanwhile, Shanahan said she's learned her lesson.

"Just be careful before you turn into somewhere. Don't drive into it like I did. I hope I won't make that mistake again," she said.

