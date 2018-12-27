Sports fill weekend events calendar around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a sports-filled weekend around Central Florida.
Friday
Camping World Bowl – Syracuse vs. West Virginia
Dec. 28, 5:15 p.m.
Camping World Stadium
Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Rapters
Dec. 28, 7 p.m.
Amway Center
Saturday
Dec. 29, 10:30 a.m.
101 N. Rosalind Ave.
Orlando
Watch the Citrus Parade make its way through the streets of Orlando.
Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville IceMen
Dec. 29, 7 p.m.
Amway Center
Sunday
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons
Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m.
Amway Center
Family Movie Night at Old Town
Dec. 30, 7 p.m.
5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
Kissimmee
Watch “The Polar Express” on the big screen for free.
