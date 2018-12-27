Sports fill weekend events calendar around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a sports-filled weekend around Central Florida.

Friday

Camping World Bowl – Syracuse vs. West Virginia

Dec. 28, 5:15 p.m.

Camping World Stadium

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Rapters

Dec. 28, 7 p.m.

Amway Center

Saturday

Citrus Parade

Dec. 29, 10:30 a.m.

101 N. Rosalind Ave.

Orlando

Watch the Citrus Parade make its way through the streets of Orlando.

Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville IceMen

Dec. 29, 7 p.m.

Amway Center

Sunday

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m.

Amway Center

Family Movie Night at Old Town

Dec. 30, 7 p.m.

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Kissimmee

Watch “The Polar Express” on the big screen for free.



