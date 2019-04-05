News

Spring events pop up around Central Florida this weekend

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

Epcot's first Flower and Garden festival was in 1994.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Spring has sprung. Central Florida is full of events celebrating the season this weekend. 

 

More News Headlines

Saturday

Spring Fever in the Garden 2019

Apr. 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
Apr. 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

360 West Plant Street
Winter Garden

Stroll through Winter Garden and take in different entertainment and vendors. 
 

Spring Fiesta in the Park

Apr. 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
Apr. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lake Eola
Orlando

More than 200 artists, crafters and foodie booths will be available. 
 

Family Day at Orlando Museum of Art

Apr. 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Orlando Museum of Art

Free admission for the entire family. 
 

Spring Market at Audubon

Apr. 6, noon to 5 p.m. 

Audubon Park Garden District

Experience some of Central Florida’s best vendors. 
 

Central Florida Top Brewer

Apr. 6, 1 to 5 p.m. 

Lake Concord Park

Brewers come together to compete for Top Brewer. 
 

Hollerbach’s Springfest

Apr. 6, 2 to 10 p.m. 
Apr. 7, noon to 7 p.m. 

Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Café
Downtown Sanford

Enjoy this free outdoor party. 

 

SUNDAY

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Apr. 7, 3 p.m.

Amway Center
Orlando

The Solar Bears take on their rivals in a quest to win the Kelly Cup.
 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.