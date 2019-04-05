Spring events pop up around Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Spring has sprung. Central Florida is full of events celebrating the season this weekend.
Saturday
Spring Fever in the Garden 2019
Apr. 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Apr. 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
360 West Plant Street
Winter Garden
Stroll through Winter Garden and take in different entertainment and vendors.
Apr. 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Apr. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lake Eola
Orlando
More than 200 artists, crafters and foodie booths will be available.
Family Day at Orlando Museum of Art
Apr. 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Orlando Museum of Art
Free admission for the entire family.
Apr. 6, noon to 5 p.m.
Audubon Park Garden District
Experience some of Central Florida’s best vendors.
Apr. 6, 1 to 5 p.m.
Lake Concord Park
Brewers come together to compete for Top Brewer.
Apr. 6, 2 to 10 p.m.
Apr. 7, noon to 7 p.m.
Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Café
Downtown Sanford
Enjoy this free outdoor party.
SUNDAY
Orlando Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Apr. 7, 3 p.m.
Amway Center
Orlando
The Solar Bears take on their rivals in a quest to win the Kelly Cup.
