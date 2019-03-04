Spring forward: Change clocks one hour ahead this weekend

Since "time flies," it feels like we just changed our clocks back, it's now time to change them again.

"Spring forward" happens this Sunday, March 10, at 2 a.m. when you'll need to change your clocks ahead one hour.

This marks the beginning of daylight saving time and the end of standard time until next fall.

On Sunday in Central Florida, the sun will rise at 7:41 a.m. and set at 7:31 p.m.

While changing the clocks, officials also say it's a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

