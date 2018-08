Photo was taken just after 9 p.m., near mile marker 33.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - At last check, all lanes of southbound State Road 417 were blocked due to a jackknifed semitruck, officials said Monday night.

The wreck took place just before 9 p.m. in Orange County near Exit 33B for SR-408 westbound, not far from Valencia College Lane.

