SR 434 work to begin Wednesday: Everything we know so far

OVIEDO, Fla. - Get ready, commuters. Construction on a closed section of State Road 434 in Oviedo is expected to start Wednesday morning.

The roadway is currently closed just south of Black Hammock Lane, at Laurel Oaks Court, due to an issue with an old drainage structure that runs under the road, according to officials with the Florida Department of Transportation.

A contract has been signed and executed, a notice to proceed was issued and the work will be expedited in an effort to get the road reopened.

FDOT officials said they plan to communicate and review contract expectations for the repairs with the contractor, Southland Construction.

This will happen before construction starts. The contract deal is for $237,000.

Once construction kicks off, the contract says, it should take about 72 hours to fix what's under the road and reopen it to traffic.

Other construction efforts might take longer.

Drivers who normally use this section of SR 434 need to continue to use different routes. The suggested detour calls for commuters to take Tuskawilla Road and Red Bug Lake and Mitchell Hammock roads as alternates.

