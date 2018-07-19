St. Cloud police search for man targeting women in parking lots

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - St. Cloud police are looking for a man connected to four different attacks in the area, targeting women walking in parking lots after coming out of stores.

"It is a little concerning because I usually do my own thing and I don't pay attention to my surroundings like I should," one shopper said.

The latest attack by the suspect happened in a Publix parking lot on Old Canoe Road. A witness called 911 on Tuesday and said, "There's a lady here that was just robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot ... I just walked out to my car and she yelled for help."

Police said the man displays a gun, demands money and jewelry from his victims and then takes off in a black Jeep.

St. Cloud police said he has done this three other times, following women who walked out of a Walmart and a clothing store and attacking two women at a Burger King.

In one of the incidents, a woman called 911 and said, "I was sitting in the car with my mom. We were both sitting there. The windows were down and a gentleman, a man came over, a Hispanic man. He had a gun and robbed us of the cash we had."

The man is described as being in his 40s and possibly Hispanic. He was last seen in St. Cloud.

Police are working with surveillance video of his vehicle leaving the area.

