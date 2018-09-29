St. Cloud police seek 2 caught on video going through unlocked vehicles

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - St. Cloud police are asking for the public's help in finding two people who were captured on video allegedly going through unlocked vehicles.

Police said the two were captured on surveillance video at about 12:52 a.m. Sept. 20 walking around the Anthem Park subdivision in St. Cloud going through unlocked vehicles.

The two are wanted for questioning in reference to a vehicle burglary that took place that evening. Police said money and credit cards were stolen, along with the victim's wallet.

St. Cloud Police Department

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department's Street Crimes Unit, or call 407-891-6700.

