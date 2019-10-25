St. Cloud police issue warning about man posing as utilities employee

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - St. Cloud police are warning residents about a man accused of posing as a St. Cloud utilities employee.

Police said the man was not wearing a uniform or driving a company vehicle.

He's described as a Hispanic man between 34 and 40 years old who was driving a metallic brown Ford F-150.

The victim said he knocked on her door on Oct. 16 and said he worked for the water provider and asked if he could come inside to perform a blue dye test on her water system.

She allowed him in the house but then asked for identification, and he could not provide it.

Real utilities employees will wear logos identifying themselves as St. Cloud Utilities employees and drive city-issued vehicles.

St. Cloud police are reminding people that St. Cloud Utilities employees will only service up meters and not ask to go inside your home.

If someone representing themselves as a city employee asks to enter your home, do not hesitate to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 407-891-6700.

