St. Cloud student's bike is stolen, police surprise her with new bike

ST. CLOUD, Fla - Officers with the St. Cloud Police Department stepped up after they heard a student's bike had been stolen.
The police department surprised the student with a new blue 24-inch mountain bike.
The new bike and helmet were a total surprise to the student.
“This is a wonderful display of our Department’s dedication to our community,” the police department posted on Facebook.
The department posted a photo of the officers, the student and the new bike on Facebook.
