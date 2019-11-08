St. Cloud student's bike is stolen, police surprise her with new bike

PHOTO CREDIT: St. Cloud Police

ST. CLOUD, Fla - Officers with the St. Cloud Police Department stepped up after they heard a student's bike had been stolen.

The police department surprised the student with a new blue 24-inch mountain bike.

The new bike and helmet were a total surprise to the student.

“This is a wonderful display of our Department’s dedication to our community,” the police department posted on Facebook.

The department posted a photo of the officers, the student and the new bike on Facebook.



