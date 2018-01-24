St. Cloud teen found after going missing in December

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A 16-year-old Central Florida girl who went missing in December after she left her home to meet a man she knew from online has been found, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

Police said Kristen Nicole Nash left her home on Dec. 15 and hadn't been seen until Wednesday when she was found safe and in good health in Lancaster, Virginia.

Nash had been planning to run away from home since September to meet with a different man she knew from online, according to a news release.

Police said Nash was not coerced and no foul play was involved.

After Nash's disappearance, her family said she removed $260 from her savings account and that she had told her brother that she was thinking of going to the Washington, D.C., or Maryland area to see a friend she met online.

Her family also offered a $5,000 reward for information that could help them find her. It's unclear if anyone collected that reward.

