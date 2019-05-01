Two people injured in stabbing at Winter Park law firm, police say

Two people were injured at a stabbing on West Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park on May 1, 2019. (Image: Nadeen Yanes/WKMG)

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park police are asking people to avoid the area after a disturbance at a law office led to a stabbing, according to the police department.

Officers said they received a call around 9:26 a.m. about the disturbance at 401 W. Fairbanks Ave. after a physical altercation broke out between two people.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody a short time later, police said.

Two people were injured in the stabbing, according to police. It's unclear whether the suspect was among the injured.

Scene on Fairbanks Avenue after stabbing at Winter Park law office. (Image: Sky 6)

Fairbanks Avenue was shut down briefly after the incident but later re-opened, Winter Park police said.

No other details were immediately available.

