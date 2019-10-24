Stabbing in Satellite Beach leaves man in serious condition, police say

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the torso during an argument Wednesday night, according to the Satellite Beach Police Department.

Police said the stabbing happened around 9 p.m. at a home on Seawind Drive.

Anthony Esposito, 48, and the 41-year-old victim were at the home when authorities arrived, records show. Police said Esposito came out of the home with his hand up and was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he is in serious but stable condition in the intensive care unit.

Esposito is facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Satellite Beach Police Department at 321-773-4400 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

