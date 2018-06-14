Stabbing victim drives himself to Merritt Island fire station, officials say

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A person drove himself to a fire station Wednesday after being stabbed, officials said.

A spokesperson with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said there was an altercation in the area of Hill Avenue and Easy Street.

The victim was stabbed and drove himself to a fire station in Merritt Island, officials said. The victim was then taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Officials said investigators were at the scene. Information about a suspect was not given.

