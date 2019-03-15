Stamps get cuter with 16 new ‘Sesame Street' options

Mail is about to get a whole lot cuter.

The U.S. Postal Service announced 16 new “Sesame Street” stamps to honor the children’s show's 50th anniversary.

Included on the stamps are Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster, Rosita, The Count, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Herry Monster, Julia, Guy Smiley, Snuffleupagus, Elmo, Telly, Grover and Zoe.

The stamps are one of three new stamp collections in 2019. You can also get your hands on Tyrannosaurus rex stamps and spooky silhouettes stamps.

