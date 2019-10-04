Stand your ground hearing held for hitchhiker in fatal Brevard stabbing

Joshua Keravuori's booking photo, left, and the Dixie Motel in Cocoa where police say the 19-year-old Maryland man stabbed a 65-year-old Marion County man to death on Feb. 7. (Photo: Brevard County Jail and Google maps)

VIERA, Fla. - A stand your ground hearing is underway Friday for a man accused of fatally stabbing another man at a Brevard County motel in February 2018.

Prosecutors said Joshua Keravuori, then 19, stabbed Terry Hilliard, 65, of Ocala, about two dozen times at the Dixie Motel in Cocoa.

The defense said Keravuori killed Hilliard in self-defense while protecting himself from being sexually assaulted.

Officials said Hilliard was visiting Brevard County from Marion County for the SpaceX Falcon Heavy test flight on Feb. 6 when he was stabbed to death.

Hilliard told his wife that he watched the launch, but he was going to stay at a motel because of the traffic and drive home the next morning, according to Cocoa police.

According to investigators, Hilliard picked up Keravuori, who was hitchhiking.

Detectives said after the killing, Keravuori stole Hilliard's watch, wedding ring, wallet, cellphone, pistol and car.

Keravuori was on the run for days before turning himself in to police in Alpharetta, Georgia, according to authorities.

Police said Keravuori told them he attacked Hilliard after the man attempted to rape him.

A murder weapon was not found, police said.

