Woman with gun prompts standoff at Titusville apartments, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An apartment building in Brevard County is being evacuated while a standoff is underway, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police said they were called to the River Breeze Apartments near Court Street and U.S. Highway 1 around 3 p.m. Wednesday after several people called 911 to report that a woman who lives there pointed a gun at them.

When officers arrived at the complex, the women went back inside her apartment with the gun, police said.

Authorities said negotiators are working to get the woman to surrender in a peaceful manner.

Residents of the building where the woman lives have been evacuated, police said. Court Street is closed at U.S. Highway 1 until further notice, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

