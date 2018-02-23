Murder suspect involved in DeLand standoff, deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. - An hourslong standoff took place in DeLand after a suspect in a recent New Smyrna Beach murder barricaded himself inside a residence Friday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Willie Dell Singleton refused to leave a residence near South Delaware Avenue and West Beresford Avenue, prompting evacuations at nearby homes and lockdowns at Starke Elementary School and Southwestern Middle School.

The standoff began before noon on Friday. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Singleton's family members stood outside the residence with a megaphone, trying to persuade the suspect to surrender.

By 2 p.m., a SWAT tank was brought into the area so authorities could begin the process of attempting to enter the residence. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was brought to the scene shortly before 2:15 p.m.

Deputies said the standoff ended at about 3 p.m. after multiple rounds of tear gas were deployed inside of the residence.

New Smyrna Beach police said Singleton is a suspect in the shooting death of 40-year-old Andre Overstreet, who was found on Julia Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the head on Feb. 5.

Authorities said Singleton should be considered armed and dangerous.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

