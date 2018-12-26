Could starting your New Year's resolutions early be key to success?

You know the scene: On Jan. 1, no matter the year, people are flooding the gym in their brand-new workout gear, hoping this will be the year their goals become reality. But Dr. Dianah Lake, a physician and fitness coach, said the new trend to help you crush those resolutions is to start early.

"The date, in itself, Jan. 1, there's nothing. It has no real significance. You could decide today, you know, that, ‘Listen, in the next six months, I want to lose 20 pounds or 25 pounds’ and still get the results,” Lake said.

She said there’s no science that shows starting on New Year’s Day is a recipe for success, but there is evidence that waiting until the holiday season is over can be a disadvantage.

“They've done studies, multiple studies, to show the average American will gain weight if they're not cautious,” Lake said.

If you start early, you’ll have all the more reason to say no to sweets and high-calorie alcohol, according to Lake.

“Being cognizant that, you know, you're already on a plan, will help you kind of, you know, control your cravings a little better," Lake said.

According to Lake, waiting has another disadvantage. It puts you deeper into the colder season and those winter blues, which may make it harder to get out the door and into the gym.

“If you’re one of those people where the weather kind of makes you hibernate, then you're not going to really get out and do the things you need to do,” she said.

If you start before Jan. 1, your mood may be improved by the results you’re already reaping.

“You go into the new year feeling like you're actually seeing results before the year begins. And that's a great feeling, because now you feel like you're ahead of the game when everyone else is showing up in the gym for the first time,” Lake said.

By then, you’re well on your way to making your resolutions a reality.

“That's boosting your confidence and you, you feel like, ‘I can do this,’” she said.

