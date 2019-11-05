State attorney announces use of force review policy in Orange and Osceola counties

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced a new policy in how her office will handle law enforcement use of force cases in Orange and Osceola counties.

The decision comes after a deadly officer-involved shooting at the Colonial Plaza in 2018.

An Orlando police officer was later indicted for manslaughter.

Ayala dropped the charge roughly a week after his arrest.

This prompted Ayala to start a procedure for handling law enforcement use of force cases.

A team will review the cases before Ayala makes a final decision.

She plans to have quarterly publications to outline the number of cases reviewed and cases cleared.





