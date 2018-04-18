State CFO wants investigation into stress factors for 911 operators

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis told News 6 emergency data and research is needed to back growing support for the new PTSD legislation to include 911 dispatchers.

Patronis, who was a strong advocate for the first responder legislation signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott in March, admits the stress levels dispatchers face can be difficult.

“That 911 operator has to be keenly trained in order to make those types of calls and unfortunately, not all calls have good outcomes,” Patronis said.

News 6 was invited behind the scenes of the Seminole County fire and rescue emergency communications unit to get a sense of the pressures dispatchers face.

A call from a mother caught in an apartment fire with her child offered a glimpse of the emotional

stress employees internalize during those 12-hour shifts.

Suzzane Ladd, a supervisor at the communications center, said it’s all about split-second reaction and making the right decisions.

“One accident can generate 10, 20, 30 calls,” Ladd said. "They have to make decisions every single day that are critical.”

Patronis said he has seen 911 dispatchers and the stress they face on the job firsthand.

He said a compelling argument with data and research needs to be presented before a change in the legislation can be discussed in Tallahassee.

Dr. Michelle Lilly, an associate professor of clinical psychology at Northern Illinois University, found the PTSD issue is a very real problem with front-line first responders.

A study published in The Journal of Traumatic Stress examined duty-related trauma exposure in 911 dispatchers.

The study, published in 2012, reported that the rate of PTSD with first responders ranged between 18 and 24 percent.

Lilly completed two studies, the second involved 800 911-pros.

While the data is solid, Florida’s 911 community needs to present current science and research to address the PTSD issue with emergency telecommunicators.

“The data drives the decisions," Patronis said. “So when it comes to our 911 operators and dispatchers let’s come together, let’s get the data, let’s make the argument.”

