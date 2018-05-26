State investigators concluded home safe prior to infant's fatal drug overdose

COCOA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Children and Families told News 6 on Friday that its investigators had previously conducted an investigation, concluding there were no safety risks, prior to an infant being found dead.

Brevard County deputies said that 8-month-old Tanner Chappele was found unresponsive inside a home on Walnut Street in Cocoa. Investigators said that toxicology results showed the infant died of a fentanyl and cocaine overdose on Sept. 7, 2017.

DCF told News 6 that it had conducted an investigation in April 2017 after hearing allegations of drug abuse and neglect. However, the agency said its investigation concluded there was no safety risk for the infant.

Relative Marcee Carpenter said that she called DCF in April 2017 about the conditions inside the house, fearing something bad would happen to Tanner.

"There were multiple calls made all the way from April to August," Carpenter said. "Somebody is not wanting to hold accountability for this. I've seen Animal Control take dogs away for less than that."

DCF told News 6 that after the Memorial Day holiday, it will provide more information about other possible visits to the couple's home.

