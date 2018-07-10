State park employee found with pornographic images of young children, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 43-year-old employee at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography on Monday.

Detectives said they were alerted in May about reports of sexual exploitation of children on the internet concerning Richard Darby, 43.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said during a search of Darby’s home on French Avenue, images were located of children as young as 1 to 3 years old, as well as with adult men and women, portrayed in sexually explicit situations.

Darby was arrested at his home Monday and charged with 20 counts of possessing photos of sexual performance by a child. He is being held at the Volusia County Jail on $1 million bail.

Detectives said they are searching for any additional victims of sexual exploitation who may have been a victim of Darby or anyone else.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

