Statewide manhunt ongoing for suspect in series of carjackings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hundreds of law enforcement officers across the state of Florida are looking for a man who, they said, went on a carjacking crime spree Wednesday terrorizing people from Orange County to Hillsborough County.

Orange County deputies obtained surveillance images of the 6-foot-tall, 240-pound man at the Marathon gas station at 300 Kirkman Road moments before, they said, he carjacked a person at 9:39 a.m.

An investigation being led by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows they believe the man was in the stolen Cadillac in Polk County and then ditched it just west of Thonotosassa Road in Hillsborough County.

"What we know is the suspect, the black male, who we consider armed and dangerous, abandoned a vehicle," Hillsborough County Cpl. Larry McKinnon said. "(The suspect) jumped out, got on foot, ran to a neighborhood, which is back behind us here. He stole a vehicle. It was unoccupied."

According to deputies, the owner of that unoccupied pickup truck realized his truck was being stolen and jumped in another truck to follow the suspect. He confrontated the thief at a Marathon gas station on Thonotossa Road.

"The owner of the vehicle, who was at home, followed him to this gas station, where a confrontation occurred, shots were fired," McKinnon added. "Fortunately, the owner of this vehicle was not hit but vehicle was hit two times and then the suspect continue fleeing in that green car."

Law enforcement officers with Hillsborough, Orange and Polk counties, the Plant City Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol are all looking for the man, who, they said, is armed and dangerous.

He was last seen in the stolen 2002 green Ford F-150 pickup truck with Florida tag 9379TJ.

