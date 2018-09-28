'Stay inside:' Flagler sheriff issues alert during search for 2 men

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Friday issued an alert to residents as they searched for two men.

Sheriff's officials tweeted that residents in the area of Burning Tree Place near Belle Terre Parkway should stay inside because of suspicious activity.

Officials later tweeted, "FCSO has two subjects in custody."

No other details have been released.

Increased Sheriff''s deputies presence in the area of Burning Tree near Belle Terre seeking two black males reported for suspicious activity and are knocking on doors. STAY INSIDE and contact the Sheriff's Office at (386) 313-4911 if you see them. — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) September 28, 2018

