'Stay inside:' Flagler sheriff issues alert during search for 2 men

2 taken into custody near Palm Coast

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Friday issued an alert to residents as they searched for two men.

Sheriff's officials tweeted that residents in the area of Burning Tree Place near Belle Terre Parkway should stay inside because of suspicious activity.

Officials later tweeted, "FCSO has two subjects in custody."

No other details have been released.

