'Stay with me, stay with me:' 911 calls released in Palm Coast teen's death

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Calls placed to 911 moments after a Palm Coast teen was fatally shot were released Tuesday along with a push from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office for additional witnesses to the crime to come forward.

A friend of 18-year-old Curtis Israel Gray called 911 along with a witness who stepped outside and saw the teen bleeding in the parking lot of Palm Coast Laundry around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

"My friend just got shot," Gray's friend said.

The friend said Gray was shot in the chest and was trying to stay conscious.

The other witness who called 911 told an operator that there was no exit wound on Gray's back.

"Stay with me, stay with me," someone can be heard telling Gray during that 911 call.

The friend said a man named Frank who lives in the P Section of Palm Coast was responsible for the shooting. He said that man fled in a dark-colored SUV with three other people in it.

"I don't know his last name, but I know it's a girl driving the truck, it's a white dude in the front and there's two other people in the back," the friend said.

Deputies said 17-year-old Marion Lee Gavins was arrested Sunday after he turned himself in to authorities. He's facing a first-degree murder charge.

Though an arrest has been made in connection with Gray's death, deputies said they are still seeking additional witnesses to the crime as well as investigating witness tampering claims after reports of threats of retaliation to those who are cooperating with law enforcement.

“Learn from the mistakes of others that violence is not going to solve your problems,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Don’t let another life be ruined or lost to senseless violence.”

Deputies said anyone who threatens a witness could face charges.

Teresa Selgado, also known as Alex, is being sought in connection with the case, but she is not considered a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting or potential witness tampering is asked to call FCSO at 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for Gray's funeral expenses.

