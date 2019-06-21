These luxury camping spots in Central Florida will make you rethink your next vacation

I don't consider myself an outdoor person. I've done primitive camping and I remember several family trips staying in my parents' pop-up, but camping is not my ideal vacation. However, my mind may be changing after recently enjoying a luxury camping experience.

News 6's Clay Lepard recently shared the story of Danville, a unique and popular Airbnb located in Geneva. The owner, Dan Shaw, created the unofficial community on his 25 acres near Lake Harney. The rental company dubbed Shaw and his wife as the "most creative hosts in the world," Shaw said.



His bed and breakfast features unique locations to stay, including the Danville Inn located in an airplane hangar turned into a mini-city, a man cave, a treehouse and a luxury yurt.



After watching Clay's story, I knew I wanted to visit Danville. I thought it would be a great staycation for my husband and I before our baby boy arrived. I booked one night at the yurt before I even got the time off (sorry bosses!) and looked forward to our quick camping trip in luxury.

Our experience

Danville and the yurt didn't disappoint! The 21-foot diameter yurt is fully air-conditioned and has a 14-foot vaulted ceiling with a 5-foot skylight as the centerpiece. The inside of the yurt, including the walls, are all made of fabric and it sounds heavenly when it rains! We almost fell asleep during a quick afternoon rain shower.



There was a full bath, mini kitchen, and king-size Murphy bed. We relaxed and watched television or scrolled on our phones using the free WiFi. There was plenty of space for the two of us.



We explored Shaw's property on the golf cart he provided us. We also became quick friends with the guests staying at Danville in Shaw's other rentals. And we loved our neighbors!

Shaw's three alpacas live right next door to the yurt. They were so friendly! And we capped off our trip with Goat Happy Hour in Shaw's bar. They were quite the guests!



It costs $105 per night to stay in the yurt. Danville's other rentals cost anywhere from $75 to $170 per night. I wish we could have stayed longer. Yurting at Danville was quite a unique and fun experience. It's a trip my husband and I will cherish.



But this got me thinking - what other luxury camping destinations are available? Here are four other glamping (glamorous camping) locations in Central Florida and beyond.

232 N. Jungle Rd. Geneva, FL

It's a yurt, but in a tree! The treehouse is located 15 feet high between two giant oak trees. It features a tree trunk elevator, private shower, air conditioning and a full bath. Enjoy beautiful views from the panoramic window and the 4-foot skylight. Enjoy swinging from a swing chair on the upper deck that overlooks the entire property. There's an outdoor shower on the mid-deck and a hot tub created from a DC-10 jet engine. There are a tiki hut and outdoor wood fire pit. It costs $170 per night to stay in the treehouse.

3200 River Ranch Boulevard River Ranch, FL



Located in Polk County, Westgate River Ranch Resort features a variety of cowboy-themed accommodations, including luxe teepees and glamping. Officials with the resort said people are drawn to the resort for several reasons, including looking for "unique experiences that take them out of their comfort zone but without losing all of the comforts they enjoy." The resort also said people are "nostalgic for their childhood experiences, and very few experiences connect them like sleeping, cooking and socializing outdoors." Resort officials said some of the most positive feedback they get from guests is not allowing TVs in any of the glamping or luxury teepee units. The teepees sleep up to four guests and feature a fireplace, porcelain cast iron claw bathtub and shower, a private patio deck and propane grill, air conditioning, electrical outlets and more, according to the resort's website. The resort's glamping tents are set on a platform. Each tent is fully furnished, air-conditioned, and can sleep up to four guests. The resort provides several outdoor activities and amenities. Guests can stay at the resort for as little as $25 per night or spring for the largest luxury cabin at prices ranging from $400 to $1,000 per night.

Nelson's Outdoor Resort - 19400 SE Hwy 42 Umatilla, FL



Located at Nelson's Outdoor Resort, you can enjoy camping in comfort along the Ocklawaha River. The tent can sleep two people and has a screened-in porch, queen-size bed, mini fridge and AC/heat. You can cook on the outdoor fire pit or mini grill. Guests use a separate renovated shared bathroom and a coin-operated laundry room is on site. You can bring your own boat or fish from the pier. Guests have access to the boat ramp, fishing pier, kids fishing pond and boat slips are available to rent. Even though this is glamping, you won't have access to cable or WiFi. According to VRBO, it costs $45 per night to rent the glamping tent.





St. Petersburg/Tampa



Travel west down I-4 and back in time to enjoy this glamping experience. Florida Oldschool Campers rents restored Volkswagen campervans for guests to drive around the St. Petersburg/Clearwater area and beyond. Take it slow and enjoy the scenic views with the windows down. The business owner, Dixie Phillips, tells News 6 it's "truly about the experience and that's why we do it." January will mark 10 years in business, and Phillips said she remembers each one of her customers. According to the company's website, each bus is packed for your trip. They feature a sink and two burner gas stove, ice box, an onboard water tank, propane tank, a Z bed that pulls out to a full-size bed, an upstairs bed and much more. Guests can pull into camping grounds and the buses fit into a standard parking place. The campervan rental has full hookups including water and standard 110 outlets. Florida Oldschool Campers can help guests plan the perfect holiday, including providing information on the best camping spots and scenic roads. Phillips said she's had guests travel to Central Florida in the VW buses, including to Cocoa Beach and Fort Wilderness at Disney World. Many guests use the buses for weddings, honeymoons, babymoons, and birthdays. The rental starts at $700, including taxes and fees.



Click or tap here for more unique Airbnb locations you can book in Central Florida.