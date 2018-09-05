Stolen car crashes on I-95 near Minton Road overpass

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies found the suspects who stole a car and crashed into another car on Interstate 95 near the Minton Road overpass around noon Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search at mile marker 177, News 6 partner Florida Today reported. Brevard County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputies and a helicopter were sent.

FHP said the stolen Hyundai driver lost control of the car and pulled in front of a Ford. The Ford struck the Hyundai and overturned, troopers said.

FHP said Sheriff's deputies apprehended the suspects who took the Hyundai after they fled on foot from the crash. Melbourne police are involved in the investigation as well, troopers said, to determine where the Hyundai was stolen.

The driver of the Ford, Michael McCovery, 42, of Chipley, and his passenger, Jaime Arroyo, 21, of Tampa, suffered minor injuries when the car overturned. McCovery was being treated at Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne. Arroyo was not hospitalized.

Schools in the area were briefly placed on a "secure the perimeter" status while police searched for the suspects. Resource officers at Meadowlane Primary Elementary, Meadowlane Intermediate School and Central Middle School on Wingate Boulevard and Calvary Chapel on Minton Road were aware of the situation.

