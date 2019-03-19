Stolen car in Orlando carjacking, rape case found, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A stolen car stolen from a woman who was raped by her carjackers was recovered by Orlando police after they said it was found abandoned.

A woman and her boyfriend were at Summerfield Apartments on Kirkman Road around 4 a.m. Monday when two masked gunmen approached them, a news release from Orlando police said.

One of the men stole the victims' white 2011 Prius and the other stayed behind and sexually battered the woman while holding her boyfriend at gunpoint, according to authorities. Authorities released a sketch of the man suspected of the sexual battery.

Police could not disclose where the car was found due to the ongoing investigation, but said they are still looking for the two men responsible. Authorities are also still searching for a white, four-door vehicle police said could be connected to the crime.

Surveillance photos from the scene showed the white, four-door car and two figures, believed to be the men, walking in the area.

The car is being processed by crime scene investigators for evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. Anonymous tipsters are allegeable for a $1,000 reward leading to an arrest.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.