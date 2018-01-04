Car with kids inside stolen while mom goes into restaurant, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A vehicle with two children inside was stolen in Daytona Beach on Wednesday when the mother of the 3-year-olds went inside a Chinese restaurant, officials said.

Police said the red Chevrolet Impala and the children were found safe a short time later on Virginia Aveue, near U.S. 1 and Beville Road.

According to Daytona Beach police, the woman left the children alone with the car running to keep them warm. She said she stepped outside the restaurant while waiting on her food and noticed her car speeding off, according to police.

The driver abandoned the stolen car at an apartment complex, and the children were found safe inside, police said.

A witness said she saw a man wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and white jeans get out of the red Impala and enter another vehicle that was occupied by two others, according to police.

Detectives continue to search for the culprit.

Officials said the Department of Children and Families was contacted since children were involved in the incident.

