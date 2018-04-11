Stormy Daniels show canceled at Red Leopard in Satellite Beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - The Stormy Daniels show has been canceled in Satellite Beach.

According to a notice on the Red Leopard's Facebook page, the event "Stormy Daniels: Make America Horny Again" was canceled Monday, three days before the adult film star was to take center stage there, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Daniels claims to have had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006 and most recently gave details in her "60 Minutes" interview, which aired March 25 on CBS. She also appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in early March. The White House has denied the allegation.

Tickets to see the Satellite Beach show, which was part of Daniels' nationwide adult club tour, were $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Promotional posters and posts on social media feature the adult film star in different costumes, the American flag and Trump.

James Jacobsen, owner of Red Leopard, had declined an interview request in an earlier Florida Today story about Daniels' appearance.

Monday night's post on the Daniels event listing said, "Do (sic) to unseen issues, STORMY DANIELS has been canceled. Full refunds at the club. Sorry for any inconvenience ..."

