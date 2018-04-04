Stormy Daniels to perform in Brevard County in wake of '60 Minutes' interview

SOUTH PATRICK SHORES, Fla. - Stormy Daniels will appear April 12 at Red Leopard in Satellite Beach to perform two shows during her nationwide adult club tour, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Daniels claims to have had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006 — an allegation the White House denies. The adult film star discussed the topic during a "60 Minutes" interview that aired March 25, drawing the show's largest viewing audience in almost a decade.

The adult cabaret on State Road A1A north of Satellite Beach is selling tickets for $15 presale and $20 at the door.

Red Leopard owner-operator James Jacobsen declined an interview request. The club is advertising the upcoming "Make American Horny Again" event via social media and promotional posters.

Daniels' tour launched in late January on the one-year anniversary of Trump's inauguration at a strip club in Greenville, South Carolina, USA Today reported.

Ultra Palm Beach is selling tickets to her shows scheduled for April 13-14, right after her Red Leopard appearance.

