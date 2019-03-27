'Stranger Things'-themed houses to return to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. - “Stranger Things”-themed haunted houses were a hit at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights. So much so, they are returning.

This fall, new “Stranger Things” houses inspired by seasons 2 and 3 will debut.

The suspenseful storyline will be continued for those who bravely made their way through the haunted houses.

Universal Studios partners with Netflix and the show’s creators to create authentic representations of the hit show.

Halloween Horror Nights starts Friday, Sept. 6, in Orlando.

