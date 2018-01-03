Bullet from celebratory gunfire damages DeLand church

DeLAND, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are investigating a gunshot that caused damage to a church while people were inside.

The sheriff's office said the bullet went through a window at Antioch Freewill Baptist Church near DeLand, just minutes after the new year began.

Pastor Burt McBryde told News 6 he and others inside the church ducked as the bullet hit the floor. No one was hurt.

Deputies believe the gunshot was from celebratory gunfire near the church.

The sheriff's office collected the bullet for evidence.

