Stray bullet flies through roof, into DeLand home

DeLAND, Fla. - Three residents were unharmed Saturday when a stray bullet flew through the roof and into their DeLand home, police said.

The incident was reported just after midnight on East Villa Capri Circle.

DeLand police said two of the residents were in the living room when they heard a loud sound and saw a bullet on the floor. Their roommate said he was awakened by their screams, according to a police report.

All three residents said they didn't hear any gunfire, only the bullet penetrating the roof, according to police.

A DeLand police officer climbed into the attic of the home and spotted where the bullet entered the home.

According to the police report, a shooting was reported around the same time at the intersection of South Florida Avenue and West Lisbon Avenue, but nothing was discovered.

"It is reasonable to believe that round fired in the air from that distance could have landed on the roof of this building," the police report said.

No other details have been released.

