Stray cat tests positive for rabies in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An alert has been issued after a stray cat in Osceola County tested positive for rabies, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The rabies alert is active for 60 days at Grant Bass Road and includes south to Lake Marian, north to Courthouse Pond and Otter Pond, east to Brandon Lane in Kenansville and west to Lake Marian at the end of Lakeside Boulevard in Kenansville.

"All residents and visitors in Osceola County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated," a news release said. "The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Osceola County."

FDOH officials said all domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and avoid contact with any wildlife.

Below is a list, provided by FDOH, of precautions that should be taken to avoid rabies.

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Osceola Animal Services at 407-742-8000 or Environmental Health at 407-742-8606.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood.

Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County at 407-343-2155.

