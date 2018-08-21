'Street thug' arrested in shooting at Bethune Village Market, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A "street thug" who was wanted in connection with a "heinous attack" at Bethune Village Market on Aug. 8 was arrested Tuesday thanks in part to a Crime Stoppers tip, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Video of the shooting, which happened around noon, was released to the public on Aug. 14 in hopes that someone would turn in 26-year-old Ronald Denson, who police said was the shooter.

Surveillance footage shows 25-year-old Kelvin Holt in a maroon sedan pulling into a parking lot outside the business and as the vehicle is turning around, Denson approaches with an AK-47-style rifle, firing at the victim's vehicle and continuing to follow it as it drives off, according to authorities.

"It was a heinous attack in the middle of the day in a parking lot where other people, aside from the intended target, could have been hurt or killed," a post on the Daytona Beach Police Department's Facebook page read.

Police have not described the extent of Holt's injuries.

On Tuesday, authorities announced that a Crime Stopper's tip led them to Denson and Annamarie Sorrentino, who was also wanted in connection with the shooting. The Daytona Beach Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service made the arrests Tuesday and recovered the gun used in the shooting, according to a news release.

“This was a great job today by the Daytona Beach Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service to remove a violent felon from our streets,” Police Chief Craig Capri said. “This street thug will no longer be able to commit violent crimes in our community.”

Denson was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other offenses. Sorrentino is facing a charge of principle to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.