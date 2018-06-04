News

Strong storms flip aircraft on Space Coast, crews say

Titusville Fire Department called to Space Coast Regional Airport

By Brianna Volz - Web producer

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - At least two aircraft were overturned Monday during a round of strong storms at an airport in Brevard County, according to the Titusville Fire Department.

Firefighters said they were called to the Space Coast Regional Airport around 4:17 p.m. after a possible aircraft fuel spill was reported as a result of two planes flipping.

Fire officials later tweeted that they found a parked aircraft flipped due to weather and no one was injured. Brevard County Fire Rescue crews were also responding, Titusville fire crews said.

PHOTOS: Strong storms flip aircraft on Space Coast, crews say

Shortly after, Titusville fire officials said they were checking for hazards and potential spills after a third aircraft was reported overturned.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 4:15 p.m. and winds in the area were reportedly reaching speeds as high as 60 mph, News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

No other details about the incident were available. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

