Strong storms flip aircraft on Space Coast, crews say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - At least two aircraft were overturned Monday during a round of strong storms at an airport in Brevard County, according to the Titusville Fire Department.

Firefighters said they were called to the Space Coast Regional Airport around 4:17 p.m. after a possible aircraft fuel spill was reported as a result of two planes flipping.

Fire officials later tweeted that they found a parked aircraft flipped due to weather and no one was injured. Brevard County Fire Rescue crews were also responding, Titusville fire crews said.

Shortly after, Titusville fire officials said they were checking for hazards and potential spills after a third aircraft was reported overturned.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 4:15 p.m. and winds in the area were reportedly reaching speeds as high as 60 mph, News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

No other details about the incident were available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

