Student arrested for making threat against high school, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 16-year-old student has been arrested for making a threat against a high school, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The department received information Wednesday about a threat made against Mainland High School. Police said the person making the threat stated that she was going to "blow up" the school.

Investigators tracked down the suspect, identified as a 16-year-old Mainland student, and took her into custody. Police said she is being charged with a second-degree felony.

This is the fifth such incident in as many days involving a threat against a school or a student, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department, which included a synopsis of the other threats that have been made and investigated recently:

A Mainland High School student threatened violence against his classmates. Police said the student was Baker Acted.

A threat was written on the wall of a bathroom stall at Mainland High School. Police said it was unfounded.

A Riverview School student stated that he was going to be the "next

school shooter." Police said the student has been suspended for 10 days from Riverview and a complaint affidavit has been turned over to the state attorney's office for prosecution.

A 15-year-old Hinson Middle School student brought a pocket knife to school and threatened another child over money owed for candy. Police said the student was arrested for aggravated assault and for bringing a weapon to a school property.

Police said multiple resources are poured into investigating and protecting schools against these threats.

"We will always aggressively investigate any threat made against our schools, and under Florida law, even if the individual making the threat does not have the means to carry it out, he or she will be charged and prosecuted to the full extent of the law," the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a statement. "Threats made against a school are no joke. It is illegal. If you see something, say something."

Police said anyone with information may text "CRIMES" (274637) with a cellphone or log on to dbpd.us and click on Anonymous Web Tips. When using a cellphone, all messages should begin with "DBTIPS." Tipsters remain anonymous.

