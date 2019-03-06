Student at St. Cloud High School arrested for possessing firearm

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A student at St. Cloud High School was arrested for possessing a firearm on Tuesday, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

School resource officers were told by an anonymous tipster that the student had the firearm, and after locating the student on school property, recovered a .380 Cobra firearm that was unloaded.

The student was interviewed by detectives, but was not forthcoming about his intentions for possessing the firearm or how he came into possession of it.

