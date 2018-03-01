Student bitten by coral snake in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A student was bitten by a coral snake in Orange City on Wednesday, according to the Volusia County School District.

School officials said that the 19-year-old senior at University High School was taken to a hospital shortly after being bitten.

A school employee told News 6 that the student was standing near the front of campus, after students were dismissed on their early release schedule.

The district said there was already a deputy at the scene when the incident occurred and the snake was killed.

Officials have not described the condition of the student who was bitten.

